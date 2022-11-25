Save up to $999 in the Casper mattress Black Friday sale with models starting from $371

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a straight 25% off a range of Casper mattresses so you can get a better night’s rest with several hundred dollar in savings. The Casper mattresses have become quite popular in the mattress-in-a-box category, delivering durable base foam “engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body” with a solid 100 night trial and free returns if they are not up to your standards. Pricing starts from just over $371 in the Amazon Black Friday sale and you’ll find a range of options and sizes on tap to meet your particular needs. Dive into the Amazon Casper mattress Black Friday deals below for a closer look.

Amazon Casper mattress Black Friday deals:

If you’re in the market for a new mattress or know someone who is, you might as well do it now while you can save up to $999, never mind the worry-free trial period.

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress features:

General Note: Please allow 24 to 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding.

Our innovative mattress formula that brings together a proprietary combination of materials to unlock your best night’s sleep—for even better tomorrows.,Mattress dimensions: 60” W x 80” L x 11” H. Foam weight: 79 lbs

Softer foam around the shoulders provides more relief-push feel to the upper body. Firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back helps align your spine. For cooling, a top layer of perforated breathable foam helps reduce heat, Tiny holes move hot air and body heat away

