Save up to $999 in the Casper mattress Black Friday sale with models starting from $371

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a straight 25% off a range of Casper mattresses so you can get a better night’s rest with several hundred dollar in savings. The Casper mattresses have become quite popular in the mattress-in-a-box category, delivering durable base foam “engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body” with a solid 100 night trial and free returns if they are not up to your standards. Pricing starts from just over $371 in the Amazon Black Friday sale and you’ll find a range of options and sizes on tap to meet your particular needs. Dive into the Amazon Casper mattress Black Friday deals below for a closer look. 

Amazon Casper mattress Black Friday deals: 

If you’re in the market for a new mattress or know someone who is, you might as well do it now while you can save up to $999, never mind the worry-free trial period. 

Black Friday is here! After seeing loads of big-time deals for Thanksgiving yesterday, we have moved into the main event with more of this year’s biggest and most exciting price drops now live across every product category. Stay locked to 9to5toys and our 2022 Black Friday deal hub so you don’t miss out. 

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress features:

  • General Note: Please allow 24 to 72 hours for your Mattress to regain its full shape. Any memory foam will expand faster in a warmer room. In cold temperature, at delivery, your mattress may take a bit longer to return to full sized from its compressed state.The expansion time of the mattress will vary as per the surrounding.
  • Our innovative mattress formula that brings together a proprietary combination of materials to unlock your best night’s sleep—for even better tomorrows.,Mattress dimensions: 60” W x 80” L x 11” H. Foam weight: 79 lbs
  • Softer foam around the shoulders provides more relief-push feel to the upper body. Firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back helps align your spine. For cooling, a top layer of perforated breathable foam helps reduce heat, Tiny holes move hot air and body heat away

