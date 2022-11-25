ASUS’ ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 802.11ac Gaming Router falls 40% to new low of $90

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 802.11ac Gaming Router for $89.99 shipped. Normally listed at $149, this 40% discount is the lowest price we’ve tracked this router for on Amazon. Running the 802.11ac Wi-Fi protocol, you’ll see speeds upwards of 2,167Mb/s with this dual-band router working on its own while also being capable of acting as a mesh network with other ASUS AiMesh routers. One feature you’ll find in almost all ASUS products is its Aura lighting and this router is no exception. With this being a gaming router, you’ll find a lot of features aimed at gamers. The Open NAT system allows for quick port forwarding, an Ethernet port that has dedicated priority for gaming devices, and AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro. Head below for more.

You will have a total of four Ethernet ports for hard-wired devices, though you may want more. In that case, you could use some of your savings to get the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This plug-and-play switch only needs its power connection and Ethernet run from the router to begin working with wall mounting being optional for a cleaner setup. This switch is unmanaged, however, which means you won’t have any ability to control individual ports or set up link aggregation. To get a switch that has those abilities, you’ll have to spend a little more and grab the enhanced version for $27.50.

Once you upgrade your home network setup, you can have more confidence in your smart home tech having a reliable connection. As part of its Black Friday deals, we’re currently tracking deals on Govee smart home lighting with offers starting from $35. Leading the way here is its new M1 Smart Lightstrip which is marked down to $70. Delivering one of its most versatile lightstrips yet, the new Govee M1 model packs individually-addressable LEDs for adding various pops of color into your space. It’s perfect for putting behind your TV or up on a shelf, or really anywhere that can benefit from its Alexa- and Assistant-enabled Wi-Fi control.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC2900 Gaming Router features:

Smooth gaming Wi-Fi with the ROG Rapture GT-AC2900, designed for the ultimate gaming experience and the demands for complex & dense wireless gaming environments. ASUS Aura lighting allows multiple effects and customization for stylish, gaming vibe, as well as reflecting the status of your network.

