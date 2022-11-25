Govee smart lights expand your Alexa and Assistant setup at new lows from $35

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now marking down assortment of its smart lighting accessories to some of the best prices ever. Shipping is free across the board. One of the brand’s latest releases is now on sale, with the new Govee M1 Smart Lightstrip dropping down to $69.99. Normally fetching $100, this is only the second chance to save since launch earlier this fall at $30 off. It’s a new all-time low and arrives at $20 less than the original launch discount. Delivering one of its most versatile lightstrips yet, the new Govee M1 model packs individually-addressible LEDs for adding various pops of color into your space. It’s perfect for putting behind your TV or up on a shelf, or really anywhere that can benefit from its Alexa- and Assistant-enabled Wi-Fi control. Head below for more.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll be able to lock-in savings on everything from neon sign-inspired lighting for up on the wall to outdoor floodlights and everything in-between. Though one thing is consistent throughout all the different form-factors and that is the all-time low pricing that has arrived on nearly the entire lineup. All of the discounts start at $35, as well.

Black Friday is officially here, and so too are all of the other best discounts. This week has already seen a notable assortment of offers go live on gear for the smart home, including everything from vibrant accent lighting to home security upgrades and more for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant.

Govee M1 Smart Lightstrip features:

Govee LED strip lights adopt independent IC control to make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 chipset displays more natural color, higher lumen brightness, and richer color performance. With 60 LEDs/m, Govee M1 has higher density than most RGBIC LED strip lights. Govee led strip lights M1 delivers twice the lumen brightness of the older generations, for a stronger and more consistent atmosphere for Christmas.

