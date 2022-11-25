Black Friday PC Peripheral Deals: CORSAIR’s K70 PRO Mini Wireless Keyboard falls to $120

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of PC gaming gear from HyperX, SteelSeries, CORSAIR, and more with offers starting from $12. Leading the way here is the latest CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for any colorway here. The K70 PRO Mini comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The SLIPSTREAM wireless technology includes compatibility with PC, Mac, Xbox, and Playstation with Bluetooth support for even further platform compatibility. On a single charge, you can see up to 32 hours of battery life with RGB lighting. Head below for more deals.

CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless RGB 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS RGB 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – White is big on both performance and customization, connecting with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, Bluetooth®, or USB. CHERRY MX Red mechanical keyswitches are easily swappable with any MX-compatible switches for a customized gaming and typing experience. Durable PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO keycaps and an aluminum frame are illuminated by per-key RGB backlighting with a 360° LightEdge. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits keystrokes up to 8x faster over USB wired mode. With up to 200 hours of battery life, the K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS delivers customized performance, no strings attached.

