Dremel’s 4300 Rotary Tool Kit returns to 2022 low of $100, more tools and accessories from $11

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of Dremel Rotary Tools and Accessories with deals starting from $11. Leading the way here has to be the Dremel 4300 Rotary Tool Kit with 5 attachments and 40 accessories for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $124, this 20% discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. This premium rotary tool features variable speeds between 5,000 and 35,000 RPM with electronic feedback for consistent power output and an innovative airflow system to prevent heat build-up. There is even a light built-in to help you see the work material that could be in shadow. In total there are five attachments for the tool with 40 accessories that range from cutting and sanding bits to polishing wheels. Head below for more Dremel deals.

More Dremel deals:

Be sure to stop by our tools hub for the latest deals to upgrade your home workshop. We’re also tracking deals on a number of DEWALT tools and accessories with the lead offer being its 5-tool 20V XR Brushless Combo Kit marked down to $599. Delivering a full DIY kit in a single package, this bundle includes a drill/driver, impact driver, 7.25-inch circular saw, reciprocating saw, and LED flashlight. One of the best parts of this kit is the brushless drill/driver and impact, which will help with assembling Christmas presents or even holiday decor as we exit Thanksgiving and head into December. After you check out those deals, you can head over to our main Black Friday hub for all the best deals.

Dremel 4300-5/40 Rotary Tool Kit features:

The Dremel 4300 is the first Dremel rotary tool to allow tool-less and collet-less accessory changes with the inclusion of the three-jaw chuck. The chuck accepts all Dremel accessory shank sizes for fast and convenient accessory changes without ever using a wrench. Featuring the all-new pivot light, your projects are well-lit with an optimum line of sight since the light pivots to direct illumination where you want it.

