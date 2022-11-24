DEWALT’s expansive 5-tool 20V XR brushless combo kit sees $200 discount to $599, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a number of DEWALT tools and accessories. Our favorite discount from the sale is this 5-tool 20V XR Brushless Cordless Combo Kit for $599 shipped. Down from $799 at Lowe’s, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at a full $200 off. Delivering a full DIY kit in a single package, this bundle includes a drill/driver, impact driver, 7.25-inch circular saw, reciprocating saw, and LED flashlight. One of the best parts of this kit is the brushless drill/driver and impact, which will help with assembling Christmas presents or even holiday decor as we exit Thanksgiving and head into December. Plus, the rest of the tools will become essential parts of your DIY kit. There’s also two 20V MAX batteries and a charger included in the package as well as a carrying bag to keep everything neat and tidy. Head below for additional DEWALT deals.

DEWALT Black Friday deals:

Don’t forget that WEN’s 13-inch 3-blade thickness planer is down to a new all-time low of $330 at Woot. Normally $395, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on a thickness planer, though DEWALT’s model above does offer more power for the added cost. Either way, once you’re done shopping the DEWALT and WEN sale, swing by our tools guide for other ways to save. Then, check out our Black Friday guide for al the other discounts that we find throughout the weekend.

DEWALT 5-tool Combo Kit features:

The DCK594P2 20V MAX XR Lithium Ion 5 Tool Combo Kit features our DCD996 Premium Hammerdrill/Driver with 3-speed transmission and our DEWALT-built high power, high efficiency brushless motor delivering high runtime. The DCF887 20V MAX XR Brushless 1/4″ 3-Speed Impact Driver is compact for fitting in tight spaces. Three LED lights make it ideal for working in the dark. The DCS570 20V MAX XR Circular Saw, features a brushless motor which provides 5200 RPM maintaining speed under load. The DCS367 20V MAX XR Compact Reciprocating Saw features a compact and lightweight design to help make your jobs easier. The DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 lumens.

