Nordstrom’s Black Friday is here! Save up to 60% off UGG, Nike, Cole Haan, more + free shipping

The Nordstrom Black Friday Event is here with up to 60% off sitewide with deals on UGG, Cole Haan, Nike, Free People, Dry Bar, The North Face, and many more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneakers that are marked down to $120, which is $60 off the original rate. These on-trend sneakers would make a great holiday gift idea and they’re available in a white or black coloring option. The foam footbed promotes comfort and it also has extra cushioning at the heel as well. These shoes will easily elevate a casual look and can be paired with joggers, chinos, or jeans alike. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the latest Nike Black Friday Sale here that’s offering an extra 20% off your purchase.

The most notable items for men include:

The most notable items for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!