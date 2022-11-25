Nordstrom’s Black Friday is here! Save up to 60% off UGG, Nike, Cole Haan, more + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionBlack Friday 2022Nordstrom
60% off + free shipping

The Nordstrom Black Friday Event is here with up to 60% off sitewide with deals on UGG, Cole Haan, Nike, Free People, Dry Bar, The North Face, and many more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneakers that are marked down to $120, which is $60 off the original rate. These on-trend sneakers would make a great holiday gift idea and they’re available in a white or black coloring option. The foam footbed promotes comfort and it also has extra cushioning at the heel as well. These shoes will easily elevate a casual look and can be paired with joggers, chinos, or jeans alike. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the latest Nike Black Friday Sale here that’s offering an extra 20% off your purchase.

The most notable items for men include:

The most notable items for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Black Friday 2022

Nordstrom

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
M2 MacBook Air and Pro discounts arrive for Black Frida...
Black Friday game deals: Splatoon 3 $45, Mario Odyssey,...
Score some rechargeable Panasonic eneloop batteries ahe...
Black Friday espresso deals from $129: De’Longhi,...
GAP Black Friday offers 50% off your purchase + extra 1...
DJI Mavic Mini combo makes a perfect gift with $199 Bla...
Save up to $999 in the Casper mattress Black Friday sal...
AeroGarden Sprout 3-plant indoor garden hits best price...
Load more...
Show More Comments