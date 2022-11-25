Oral-B/Philips Sonicare Black Friday now live from $30: Whitestrips, electric toothbrushes, more up to 50% off

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging sale on Oral-B, Crest, Philips, and more oral care products. This year’s oral care deals are now live starting from $30 shipped with prices drops on a broad range of electric toothbrushes for the whole family, teeth whitening kits to get that smile in shape for the holidays, and much more. You’ll want to watch out for Subscribe & Save offers on some of the listings but you’ll find all of our top picks from the Oral-B, Crest, and Philips Sonicare Black Friday sale down below.

Black Friday Oral-B and Philips Sonicare deals:

Black Friday proper has finally arrived. After seeing plethora of big-time deals for Thanksgiving yesterday, we have turned the page to the main event, delivering the rest of this year’s biggest shopping event’s most exciting price drops across every product category. Stay locked to 9to5toys and our 2022 Black Friday deal hub so you don’t miss out.

Crest 3D Whitestrips features:

20 Levels Whiter in just 22 days

Removes over 20 years of tough set-in stains

#1 Dentist recommended at-home teeth whitening brand

Uses the same whitening ingredient as dentists

Enamel Safe & Effective

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!