ZOTAC’s RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo GPU falls to new low at $600 (Save $100), more from $180

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of ZOTAC graphics cards and gaming desktops from $180 shipped. Our top pick is the RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo GPU for $599.99. Down from $700, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to deliver next-generation gaming without costing over $1,000, the RTX 3070 Ti packs a punch for its price point. You’ll find 8GB of GDDR6X memory in tow as well as HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a for outputs. This model from ZOTAC packs HoloBlack, SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting, IceStorm 2.0 advanced cooling, FREEZE fan stop, active fan control, and a lit metal backplate to round out its premium features. Looking for a lower-cost GPU or pre-built PC? Keep reading for more great deals.

ZOTAC Black Friday GPU and PC deals:

After picking out your new graphics card, swing by our roundup of AMD CPU deals from Newegg that are still live, delivering some of the first discounts on Ryzen 7000. Then, check out our dedicated Black Friday hub which is a must-see for all the other discounts that we find over the next few days.

ZOTAC RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo GPU features:

Get Amplified with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast GDDR6X memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo featuring HoloBlack gives rise to amplified gaming with ultra graphics fidelity in style. Features: – 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores – 3rd Gen Tensor Cores – HoloBlack – SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting – IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling – FREEZE Fan Stop – Active Fan Control – Lighted Metal Backplate – FireStorm Utility – VR Ready.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!