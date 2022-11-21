Ryzen 7000 goes on sale for one of the first times from $239 with early Black Friday sale

Newegg is already launching its Black Friday pricing on AMD’s latest Ryzen 7000-series processors. Leading the way is the Ryzen 7 7700X at $339 shipped with the code BFFDAY248 at checkout. This is down from a $449 list price and $399 normal going rate, this processor is on sale for $349 at Amazon, with today’s discount marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. When we went hands-on with AMD’s latest Zen 4 lineup, we found that the Ryzen 7 7700X gamed as well, if not better, than the more powerful Ryzen 9 7900X in just about every scenario. The eight cores and 16 threads let it easily handle any title you throw at it, plus both PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support allow you to leverage the latest technology without breaking the bank. Learn more about the Ryzen 7 7700X in our hands-on review, then head below for additional Zen 4 discounts.

AMD Ryzen Black Friday deals:

For other solid ways to upgrade your gaming setup, we’ve taken a deep dive as to what you can expect to go on sale for Black Friday. The discounts above were among the price drops mentioned in our roundup, so if you like what AMD and Newegg have to offer, then be sure to check our post for additional deals. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your desk setup.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU features:

This dominant gaming processor can deliver fast 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

8 Cores and 16 processing threads, based on AMD “Zen 4” architecture

5.4 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 80 MB cache, DDR5-5200 support

For the state-of-the-art Socket AM5 platform, can support PCIe 5.0 on select 600 Series motherboards

