Apple Watch Series 7 drop to new all-time lows from $260 in Woot refurb sale (Orig. $399), more

Through the end of the day, Woot is launching a certified refurbished sale on previous-generation Apple Watch models. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick this time around is delivering new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 models starting at $259.99 for both 41 and 45mm styles in your choice of colorway. Down from the original $399 or higher price tags, you’re looking at $139 or more in savings alongside the best prices yet at $10 under our previous mention.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience.

To mix up the look of your new wearable out of the box, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your device with some different styles. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Though we’re also tracking a series of price cuts on official bands, including the all-new Ocean Band and Alpine Loop straps at $89 as well as some more affordable Sport Bands from $18.

And speaking of discounts, we’re tracking all of the latest wearables from Apple on sale right now, too. So if going the previous-generation route isn’t what you’re hoping for, there’s all-time low savings available right now on Apple Watch Series 8 models from $349. Not to mention, even rarer markdowns on Apple Watch Ultra at $60 off.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!