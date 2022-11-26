Early Cyber Monday 4K TV deals: LG OLED, Samsung Frame, Sony, more from $200

This is the place to find all of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals. The official Thanksgiving Day shopping festivities are starting now and will continue through Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday with new price drops and doorbusters dropping throughout the year’s biggest shopping event on the most sought-after 4K smart TVs out there. From Samsung and LG to Sony’s PS5-enhanced displays and Amazon’s latest Fire TV variants, we are already tracking some of the best prices of the year, new all-time lows, and deep price drops on a massive collection of models from all the biggest brands. You can also expect to find some more affordable Google TV models from Hisense and VIZIO among others starting from under $200 – be sure to keep an eye on our home theater hub for audio add-ons as well. Head below for a closer look at this year’s collection of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals.
Best Black Friday 4K TV deals
We will updating this post constantly through the next two days and into this weekend with all of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals from all of the biggest brands out there. Followed by categorized lists of already live deals from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Amazon, we will maintain a running list of the most notable doorbusters, all-time lows, and some of our favorite price drops in this very first section for folks looking for particularly affordable models and some standout offers at a glance as we push through 2022 Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping bonanza
- LG 2022 C2 77-Inch OLED evo Gallery Smart TV $2,497 (Reg. $2,997+)
- With $200 Visa gift card
- Hisense 50-inch 2022 U6 QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $300 (Reg. $530)
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $210 (Reg. $370)
- Hisense R6 43-inch 4K Roku Smart TV $200 (Reg. $270)
- Hisense U6H 55-inch Smart Google TV $370 (Reg. $420+)
- Samsung 2022 The Frame 50-inch: $898 (Reg. $1,298)
LG C2 OLED evo Smart TV deals:
- 42-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $897 (Reg. $997)
- Plus $50 Visa gift card
- 48-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $1,047 (Reg. $1,500)
- Plus $50 Visa gift card
- Or on eBay with $100 Visa gift card
- 55-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $1,297 (Reg. $1,800)
- Plus $75 Visa gift card
- Or on eBay with $125 Visa gift card
- 65-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $1,697 (Reg. $2,497)
- Plus $150 Visa gift card
- Or $1,497 at B&H
LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV deals:
- 55-inch LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV $1,697 (Reg. up to $2,200)
- Plus $150 Visa gift card
- 65-inch LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV $2,197 (Reg. $2,800)
- Plus $250 Visa gift card
- 77-inch LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV $3,597 (Reg. up to $4,000)
- Plus $500 Visa gift card
- 83-inch LG G2 evo OLED 4K TV $4,797 (Reg. up to $6,500)
- Plus $400 Visa gift card
Sony 2022 model Google 4K TVs:
- 43-inch+ 4K X80K Google TV from $448 (Reg. $600+)
- 43-inch+ 4K X85K Google TV from $598 (Reg. $700+)
- 55-inch+ 4K X90K Google TV from $898 (Reg. $1,400)
- 85-inch X95K 4K mini-LED Google TV $3,998 (Reg. $5,500)
Sony 2022 model 4K OLED Google TVs:
- 48-inch 4K A90K OLED Google TV from $1,198 (Reg. $1,500)
- 55-inch+ 4K A80K OLED Google TV from $1,298 (Reg. $1,400)
- 55-inch+ 4K A90J OLED Google TV from $1,798 (Reg. $2,500)
- 55-inch+ 4K A95K OLED Google TV from $2,498 (Reg. $3,000)
Best Black Friday 4K TV deals from Samsung:
- 43-inch+ Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series from $348 (Reg. up to $1,500)
- 32-inch+ QLED Q60A Series from $398 (Reg. $498+)
- 43-inch+ QLED Q60B 4K UHD Series from $448 (Reg. up to $2,298)
- 65-inch+ QLED 4K UHD Q70A Series from $898 (Reg. $2,000+)
- 55-inch+ OLED 4K S95B Series from $1,448 (Reg. up to $3,000)
- Neo QLED 8K QN900B mini-LED Series from $3,298 (Reg. up to $6,498)
The Frame 2022 models on sale:
- The Frame 32-inch: $548 (Reg. $598)
- The Frame 43-inch: $798 (Reg. $998)
- The Frame 50-inch: $898 (Reg. $1,298)
- The Frame 65-inch: $1,598 (Reg. $1,998)
- The Frame 75-inch: $1,998 (Reg. $2,998)
- The Frame 85-inch: $3,298 (Reg. $4,298)
Black Friday Amazon Fire TV deals and more:
- All-new Amazon 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Smart Fire TV
$550 (Reg. $800)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $330 (Reg. up to $1,050)
- Toshiba Smart Fire TV from $240 (Reg. up to $330)
