Organize your garage with two FlexiMount storage shelves for $91 (Reg. $130), more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, the official FlexiSpot Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its FlexiMounts garage storage gear from $38.50 shipped. Our top pick is a 2-pack of 2- by 4-foot Garage Storage Shelves for $90.99 shipped. Normally $130, this marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in years, saving you 30% from its normal going rate. Designed for easy “one-person installation,” FlexiSpot includes all hardware that you’ll need to mount these shelves in the package. That means you’ll get the installation template to help locate mounting holes, a bubble level, and all other hardware. The shelves can hold up to 400 pounds each and there’s a total of eight square feet of storage on each level. Need bike storage, more shelf space, or something else? Swing by Amazon’s landing page to view the rest of the discounts available today and then keep reading for more.

If you’re not a fan of mounting stuff on the wall, check out the Amazon Basics Adjustable 4-Shelf Kit for $62. While these only support 87 pounds per shelf, collectively this system upholds 350-pounds. Just keep in mind that it measures 14- by 36-inches, not 24- by 48-inches like today’s lead deal.

Need a quality drill/driver to install your new garage shelving? Well, DEWALT has you covered with a 2-tool kit that includes both a drill/driver and impact at $199. Down from $261, this Black Friday deal is still live as well as other discounts across much of DEWALT’s lineup. After checking out the DEWALT savings, give our Cyber Monday guide a look to find all the other ways you can save today.

FlexiMount Garage Storage Shelf features:

The FLEXIMOUNTS Wall Shelf is made of heavy gauge cold rolled steel. The low-profile design fit with any decoriting, gives your home more storage space. It comes with all necessary harewares. Selectable size options available to purchase from FLEXIMOUNTS: 1’x4′; 1’x6′; 2’x4′; 2’x6′.

