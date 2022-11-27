Amazfit’s latest GTR 4 smartwatch with 14-day battery life falls to new all-time low at $160

Amazon is offering the latest Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch for $159.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $200, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is only the second notable price drop since it was released. As Amazfit’s latest launch, the GTR 4 uses “industry-leading dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology” which features “stronger positioning that’s 99% as accurate as the top handheld GPS locators.” Essentially, you’ll be able to track runs or bike rides with precision, which is something that budget-focused smartwatches have lacked on in the past. On top of that, you’ll find over 150 built-in fitness tracking modes as well as Amazfit’s new BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric sensor which delivers 24-hour monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress levels. Finishing things out, the GTR 4 can last up to 14 days on a single charge, making it a solid choice for those who go on longer trips without the ability to plug in nightly. Amazfit’s latest GTR 4 was even featured by 9to5Google as one of the best Android smartwatches for November.

Put your savings into picking up this charging stand for your new smartwatch. It’s on sale for $9.50 right now for Cyber Monday and you’ll find that it’s designed specifically to work with your new GTR 4. Plus, it’ll hold the smartwatch at a great angle to see it on your nightstand from the bed.

Are you looking for something more traditional? Consider picking up one of the Citizen Star Wars watches that are on sale for Cyber Monday. Pricing starts as low as $17 on Amazon, so you’ll want to check those deals out before they’re gone. Then, swing by our Cyber Monday guide to find all the other deals that we’ve tracked down so far.

Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch features:

While inspired by the streamlined style and precision of modern sports cars, the Amazfit GTR 4 also keeps one eye on the rear-view mirror, honoring the classics with its vintage round watch body. The watch’s new BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric sensor is enhanced to 2LED, enabling collection of 33% more data than the previous generation, and with improved accuracy. So You will enjoy highly accurate 24-hour monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels. The watch can also detect your breathing rate and is able to quickly measure these four important health metrics in one easy tap.

