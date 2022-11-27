Save hundreds on Citizen Star Wars watches for Cyber Monday at Amazon, plus more from $17

Justin Kahn -
FashionBlack Friday 2022CitizenTissot
55% off rom $17
Citizen Star Wars watches Cyber Monday

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 55% off a range of watches from Citizen, Tissot, Invicta, Anne Klein and more. While you’ll find some particularly affordable models starting from under $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, there are also some great deals live on the higher-end Tissot and Citizen models. While they certainly aren’t premium models by comparison to some mechanical timepieces from the world renown brands out there – be sure to check out the TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches, they certainly hit above their pay grade if you ask me and look far more pricey than the Black Friday pricing would suggest. I would personally take a closer look at the Tissot models – some of these timepieces go for more than double directly from the official website – but there are also some really nice looking sporty and dress models on tap from Citizen as well. Head below for a closer look at our top picks in the Amazon Thanksgiving and Black Friday watch sale. 

Citizen Star Wars Cyber Monday watch deals…

Update: All of these deals are either well below or matching the direct Citizen holiday deals and are joined by loads of other standard edition models from the brand and others right here.

Once your new timepiece is in order, you’ll want to browse through some of the now live apparel and footwear Black Friday sales that are waiting in our fashion deal hub and down below:

Tissot T-Sport PRC200 Chronograph features:

  • Case Size: 42.00 mm, Band Width: 19, Case Thickness: 12.02 mm
  • Swiss quartz movement, 316L stainless steel case, Index + Arabic dial type, Date
  • Stainless steel bracelet, safety clasp and diver extention closure
  • Water-resistant up to a pressure of 20 bar (200 m / 660 ft): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but no diving or snorkeling.
  • 2 Year International Warranty

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Black Friday 2022

Citizen Tissot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ESR MagSafe stands, chargers, iPad keyboard case, stylu...
Save $499 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pr...
Plugable’s new 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub for Mac s...
Fly with Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Contro...
Rad Power Bikes takes up to $500 off popular e-bikes in...
Pad & Quill Cyber Monday up to 40% off Apple Watch...
Kate Spade Black Friday takes 50% off sitewide: Handbag...
TP-Link Kasa early Cyber Monday smart home live from $1...
Load more...
Show More Comments