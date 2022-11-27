ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 laptop with 300Hz display falls to $1,700 low

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAsusCyber Monday 2022
$1,700
a laptop computer

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $1,699.99 shipped. Down from $2,000, this $300 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to tackle anything you throw at it, this laptop packs the Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU alongside the RTX 3080 8GB GPU. These specs make the ROG Strix Scar 15 a solid choice for both gaming and content creation, and the 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD gives plenty of storage for both video/photo editing or keeping your favorite titles ready to play at all times. Plus, the 1080p 300Hz display packs 100% sRGB coverage will help you have a leg-up on the competition when gaming. Keep reading for additional info.

Given that you’re saving $300 with today’s deal, why not overhaul your at-home setup as well? You could put that cash toward the $260 ViewSonic 32-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor. It’s actually higher-resolution than the built-in display on today’s lead deal, just at 144Hz instead of 300Hz. That makes this an ideal pair to be able to enjoy your favorite games at home in 1440p with high refresh rates.

Speaking of working from home, those in the Apple ecosystem won’t want to miss out on the latest M1 Mac mini 512GB, which is sale for first time in months. Down to $750, you’re saving $149 here and like we said, enjoying the first time it’s dropped in price over the past few months.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop features:

Compete at the highest level of Windows 11 gaming with the ROG Strix SCAR 15. Take on any challenge with the powerful AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. Go all-in on esports speed with an ultrafast panel up to 300Hz/3ms. Input every strike with precision on a responsive optical mechanical keyboard. With a competitive edge this sharp, you can dominate any arena.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Asus Cyber Monday 2022

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazfit’s latest GTR 4 smartwatch with 14-day bat...
Automate Christmas lights with Eve’s energy-monitorin...
Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO Wireless Gamin...
Owlet smart sock and nap camera all-time lows live from...
Give the gift of macOS with an all-time low on Apple...
Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see $100 Cyber Mond...
Shargeek’s unique transparent power banks on sale...
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB goes on sale for...
Load more...
Show More Comments