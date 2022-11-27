Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini 512GB goes on sale for first time in months at $750 (Save $149)

Amazon is now offering quite the rare chance to save on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini. The popular compact macOS machine has largely been missing in action as far as price cuts go all fall, but now for Black Friday is dropping in price for the first time in several months. Discounting the 512GB model down to $749.99 shipped, you’re looking at the second-best price to date from its usual $899 going rate. This $149 price cut is the first we’ve seen since August, and arrives as a notable workstation upgrade at within $1 of the all-time low.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 512GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. And with a new M2 model nowhere to be found in the current lineup, this is the best option out there with such a compact footprint. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

The Black Friday Apple deals are all officially arriving today just mere hours until the official savings go live, as some of the best price cuts of the holiday season at large go live. We already detailed what to expect from the savings this Thanksgiving Week and beyond, and now the price cuts are live on most of Apple’s latest and greatest releases, all summarized in our Apple guide.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

