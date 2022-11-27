Prepare for holiday parties with GE’s Countertop Opal Ice Nugget Maker starting from $350

For a limited time, Woot is offering the GE Countertop Opal Ice Nugget Maker with or without a Side Tank starting from $350 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Leading the way is the option with the side tank at the $349.99 price point. This ice maker normally goes for $579, but currently goes for $529 over at Amazon with this deal marking the all-time low we’ve tracked. If you don’t have a fridge with a built-in ice maker, this GE option is a great addition to your kitchen as it produces little round ice nuggets that are “chewable, crunchable, [and] cravable.” All you have to do is provide it with water and it can produce a fresh batch of ice in just 20 minutes and up to one pound of ice an hour. If you want to save some cash, you could grab the model without the side tank for $349.99. Given the minor $10 price difference, I would just go with the model with the tank. Head below for more.

Already have this ice maker and want to pick up the side tank? It too is included in this Woot sale for $50, a $15 savings. The tank adds an additional gallon of storage that is easy to refill when ice is getting low. Inversely, if you live in a small household and don’t mind some manual labor, you could pick up this 3-pack of mini ice cube trays for $13. Across these three trays, you can make up to 180 ice nuggets per cycle with each tray producing 60. You can even stack them in your freezer to conserve space with the ice nuggets able to be popped out by simply twisting the trays. Of course, these trays don’t make on their own and if you travel, you’ll need some way to freeze the water and bring them along with you.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Want to make some ice cream for your holiday guests? We’re currently tracking the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker down at $99.50, the lowest price we’ve tracked. This model features seven frozen dessert programs for ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, lite ice cream, and mix-in. The latter of which allows you to mix in your favorite toppings and ingredients like chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more alongside a re-spin function to make your batch even softer and creamier. After checking out these deals, be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest offers rounded up in one place.

GE Countertop Opal Ice Nugget Maker features:

Nugget Ice. Pellet ice. Drive-in ice. Whatever you call it, you know it’s “the good ice.” Those soft, yet crunchy nuggets – almost like tiny snowballs that float in your favorite beverage. Now that chewable ice is available from the convenience of your countertop, with the GE Profile Opal.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!