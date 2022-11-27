Save over $130 on Ninja’s 7-program CREAMi Ice Cream Maker today at $99.50 shipped

Update: Amazon has now now launched another on-page coupon for the popular Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker dropping the price even lower to $99.44 shipped. That’s a massive $130.50 off the regular price and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Details are as follows.

Amazon is now offering the Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker in rose gold for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 35% or $80 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While we have seen limited Kohl’s offers and some for Costco members for a little bit less, this is the lowest we have tracked on this model/colorway at Amazon. This model features seven frozen dessert programs for ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, smoothie bowls, lite ice cream, and mix-in. The latter of which allows you to mix in your favorite toppings and ingredients like chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more alongside a re-spin function to make your batch even softer and creamier. Check out our launch coverage of the latest deluxe model and head below for more.

Whether it’s for next summer or some frozen treats this holiday season, a more affordable solution would be something like the DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker. This model also supports ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt with an even more compact, albeit less feature-rich, design that sells for under $25 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find plenty of early Black Friday price drops on kitchen and cooking gear as well as the Amazon 2022 Home Gift Guide. But one sale event you’ll want to check out for sure is the Vitamix holiday deals that are delivering up to $125 in savings alongside lengthy warranties to cover the brand’s pro-grade blending systems. You’ll find variable speed control, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, self-cleaning programs, and more starting from $290 right now. All of the details are right here.

Ninja CREAMI ice cream maker features:

NINJA CREAMI: With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more.

FROM HEALTHY TO INDULGENT: Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle.

COMPACT FOR YOUR COUNTERTOP: The CREAMi is compact in size allowing for seamless storage and fitting easily on your countertop.

FUN FOR ALL AGES: Easy-to-use functionality allows for the whole family to enjoy making frozen treats together.

MIX-INS: Customize your flavor and texture by mixing in your favorite chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, and more to personalize any CREAMi treat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!