Govee’s 48-foot Wi-Fi outdoor string light kit falls to new low of $25 for Cyber Monday (38% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 48-foot Wi-Fi Outdoor LED String Light Kit for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $40, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These lights will add ambiance to any outdoor patio or space with a total of 15 dimmable bulbs spanning 48 feet. There’s built-in Wi-Fi control which brings the ability to use the Govee app, Alexa, or Assistant to change the brightness or power state of the lights. Plus, you can program the lights to come on at dusk and turn off at dawn through the app, since they can be left out in the rain thanks to IP65 water-resistance. Keep reading for more.

You can pick up this 60-pack of S hooks with clips to hang your new string light for $8 at Amazon. These are great for hanging from twine, which can be picked up for $5 on Amazon. Pairing the S hooks with twine is a great way to suspend the lights above your patio as it allows for a variety of mounting options.

Don’t forget about the Black Friday Govee deals that are still live over at Amazon. Our post from this past weekend has all the details that you’ll need to save on upgrading your smart home. Then, swing by our Cyber Monday 2022 guide for all the other discounts that we’ve tracked down so far.

Govee Wi-Fi Outdoor String Light Kit features:

With the Govee Home app, you can control your Smart Outdoor String Lights anytime, anywhere with Wi-Fi availability. Christmas Smart outdoor string lights work with Alexa and google assistant for a hands-free method of control. Power lights on/off, adjust brightness or change colors using simple voice commands. Govee Home app offers an easy way to manage your govee Christmas outdoor lights with no distance limit. Conveniently control brightness, set the scene modes and create timers with one tap.

