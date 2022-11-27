Growatt’s Black Friday sale takes $300+ off its new INFINITY 1500 portable power station

Growatt is one of the more recent brands on the scene of consumer portable power stations, and now for Black Friday we’re seeing some enticing price cuts go live on one of its latest offerings. Delivering the best prices on its just recently-released INFINITY 1500, there are also even deeper discounts live on solar panel bundles, too.

Growatt Black Friday deals go live

Having just hit the scene earlier in the year, the latest offering from Growatt arrives as its new INFINITY 1500. This portable power station fittingly arrives with an internal 1,512Wh battery capacity, and backs that with enough capabilities to power up your gear just about anywhere. In total, you’re looking at a total of 12 different ways to plug in gadgets and appliances. We’ll start with the most capable ports off the bat, with four AC outlets on the left hand side that can deliver up to 2,000W of output.

You’ll also find a car socket plug beneath. Moving over to the front of the portable power station reveals some of the more smartphone-friendly offerings; there’s notably a pair of standard 2.4A USB-A ports which come joined by two 18W USB-A Fast Charge offerings. And for more power-hungry devices, you’ll find some USB-C PD slots to round out the package.

Right now you can lock-in the Growatt INFINITY 1500 at its lowest price yet when applying code GroBF100 at checkout. That drops the new release down to $1,199 from its usual $1,599 price tag in order to get in on the Black Friday savings. The savings are available direct from its online storefront.

If the power station by itself isn’t going to handle your portable energy needs, Growatt is also discounting a pair of other packages that really lean into its off-grid nature. First up, there is the Infinity station outfitted with a pair of 100W solar panels. That pairs all of the features we noted above with the ability to refuel the internal power station with 100W of energy from the sun. Now on sale for $1,529.15 when applying the code mentioned above, this drops down from its usual $2,199 going rate in order to mark the best price we’ve seen.

And then if you’re hoping to refuel the power station and its 1512Wh internal battery even more quickly, Growatt also bundles the power station with two of its 200W solar panels. Clocking in at $1,699.15, you’re looking at quite the notable discount from its usual $2,499 going rate. It’s an even more capable package for those looking to refuel away from home, be it for tailgating or camping. Just make sure to apply the code mentioned above to lock-in the savings.

