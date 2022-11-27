Instant Pot Cyber Monday sale starts now from $40: Dual Air Fryer, Dutch oven, more

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals and joining the rest of the already live holiday offers from the brand, the official Amazon Instant Pot Thanksgiving sale is now live. Starting from $40 shipped, we are now tracking some relatively rare deals on its rice cooker, dual VersaZone air fryer, and the electric Dutch oven at one of the best prices of the year. If you don’t see the cooker you’re after, be sure to browse through the early Instant Pot offers where you’ll find a smattering of other models marked down starting from $70 with up to 44% off. Otherwise, head below for the official Amazon Instant Pot Thanksgiving sale.

Amazon Instant Pot Cyber Monday sale:

Saving money ahead of the holidays is paramount and nows the best time to do it. Starting right now and through this weekend we will be working around the clock to track all of the best discounts across just about very product category to to help the cause, so be sure to stay locked to our roundup of the best Black Friday deals right here.

Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven features:

ELECTRIC DUTCH OVEN: Delivering gourmet results right on your countertop.

5-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Braise, slow cooking, sear or sauté, cooking pan and warmer, making it the perfect wedding gift, new home gift or bridal shower gift!

PRECISION COOKING: Featuring a Dutch oven that allows exact temperature and time control that you simply cannot get from cooking on a stovetop.

VERSATILE ELEGANCE: Heavy-duty enameled cast-iron cooking pot is removable, oven and stovetop-safe allowing the same features as a traditional Dutch oven and looks beautiful on your table.

TENDER RESULTS: Matching lid has self-braising grid on underside to keep food evenly moist.

