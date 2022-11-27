Plugable’s new 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub for Mac sees first discount to $135 (Reg. $169)

Plugable’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $135.20 shipped. Down from the usual $169 going rate, this 20% price cut delivers the very first chance to save on the recent release. Clocking in at all-time low status, this new Mac accessory just launched earlier in the year, Plugable’s latest crack at delivering a Thunderbolt 4 hub arrives with a metal form-factor that packs in a 5-in-1 design to turn a single connection into three additional Thunderbolt 4 ports. This gives you the flexibility to outfit your MacBook with whatever adapters or drives your setup calls for. It even has a 60W power passthrough for powering your device from that single cable. And finally, you’ll find a USB-A slot for connecting in those legacy devices. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

If your macOS workstation could use some more ports, another one of Plugable’s latest offerings is on sale for Cyber Monday. Right now, its 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station is now down to $159.20. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at a 36% discount and new all-time low. Capable of dishing out 100W of power passthrough to a connected Mac, this hub packs all of the ports you could need into a less stylish design compared to the lead deal. Even so, this hub will handle plugging in just about any accessory be it two 4K monitors, hard drives, mice, or other peripherals.

And for a new display to center your workstation around, LG’s just-released DualUp 16:18 Monitor is now on sale for one of the very first times at a new all-time low. Dropping down to $617, you’re looking at a unique display with vertical aspect ratio that also packs 90W USB-C power passthrough that’s down from its usual $700 going rate.

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 hub features:

The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 Hub with 60W Charging is Thunderbolt certified and built on the Goshen Ridge Chipset for maximum USB-C, USB4, Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 dock functionality Every port on this Thunderbolt hub functions as Thunderbolt 3 hub, Thunderbolt 4 and/or USB 4 with support for up to two 4K screens, 40 Gbps of data, and 15W power, automatically adjusted depending on the host.

