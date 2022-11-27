Shargeek’s unique transparent power banks on sale from $139 for Cyber Monday, more from $23

Taking Twitter and TikTok by storm, the Shargeek lineup of portable chargers have recently emerged as a popular option for powering up away from home. Now for Cyber Monday, the brand’s official Amazon storefront is offering some all-time low price cuts. Headlining is the STORM2 Slim 130W 20,000mAh Power Bank at $139 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 30% off while beating the previous price cut by $21. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw. And if you need more power but still want the same transparent design, the Storm 2 100W 25600mAh power bank is also on sale for a $183.20 all-time low, down from $229. Head below for more.

Also on sale for Cyber Monday, Shargeek’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger for $33.04 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $59, this is a 45% discount and one of the first chances to save since hitting Amazon. It’s the second-best price to date, only being beaten by the early pre-order bonus back on its crowdfunding campaign. But if you missed out earlier in the year, you can now bring this adorable charger to your Apple setup. Featuring a 35W output, this USB-C GaN III charger sports a single port that can top off everything from iPhone 14 to iPads and even the latest MacBook Air. Its design is clearly inspired by the classic Macintosh, with a nifty little faux screen on the front that glows different colors based on the charging status. Get a better idea of what to expect over at 9to5Mac.

Amongst everything else up on tap for the Cyber Monday savings even, smartphone accessories have been seeing some of the holiday season’s biggest price cuts. All of our favorite brands are getting in on the discounts, with the likes of Anker, Nomad, Twelve South, CASETiFY, and many others offering all-time lows across their entire product lineups. Dive into our guide for a closer look at all of the best markdowns.

Shargeek STORM2 Slim features:

Shargeek STORM2 Slim 100w power bank continues the transparent design by displaying itself from the inside out. The see-through design portable battery reveals its sophisticated internal structure including equipped battery and circuit layout, showing the beauty of technology. The portable phone charger’s on-display power management system visualizes the battery life, output distribution, running temp, battery temp, operation hours, working ports, etc. in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, showing you the whole process of charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!