Stanley’s Cyber Monday deals start from $17: Classic travel mugs, food jars, and more

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals and joining holiday sales on the Hydro Flask and YETI drinkware, Amazon has now launched its Stanley sale. Pricing starts from $17 in this year’s event with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. From its classic hammertone green treatment to the more modern midnight blue, white, and copper colorways, you’ll find a range of Stanley’s vacuum-insulated tumblers and food jars as well as the adventure flask set, water jugs, and more on tap for Cyber Monday. They make for great gifts that can last a lifetime or even some notable stocking stuffers for the adventurous. Head below for a closer look at the Stanley Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon Stanley Cyber Monday deals:

As we mentioned above, you’ll also find a host of the popular Hydro Flask water bottles and travel mugs marked down alongside these rare YETI deals. Just be sure to swing by our now live 2022 Cyber Monday deal hub for a closer look at everything else seeing solid price drops including everything from Apple and Google gear to Amazon smart speakers, and much more.

Stanley Adventure Shot Glass Flask Set features:

COMPLETE SHOT SET: Toast to adventure wherever you are. This set comes with 4 (2oz) stainless-steel shot glasses, 1 (8oz) hip flask, and a metal carrying case. Uplift your spirits with a shot of spirit at the tailgate, beach, or in the woods.

LEGENDARY STANLEY QUALITY: Never have to worry about fragility. We’ve crafted the travel shot glasses, liquor flask, and carry case using stainless steel to withstand all adventures. An integrated lanyard means no more losing your flask’s cap.

GREAT GIFT IDEA: Looking for the best gifts for outdoorsmen? A Father’s Day, Christmas, or birthday gift for the man that loves his liquor and the great outdoors in equal measure? Look no further than the Stanley flask and shot set.

