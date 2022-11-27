Stanley’s Cyber Monday deals start from $17: Classic travel mugs, food jars, and more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonStanleyCyber Monday 2022
39% off From $17
Stanley Cyber Monday deals

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals and joining holiday sales on the Hydro Flask and YETI drinkware, Amazon has now launched its Stanley sale. Pricing starts from $17 in this year’s event with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. From its classic hammertone green treatment to the more modern midnight blue, white, and copper colorways, you’ll find a range of Stanley’s vacuum-insulated tumblers and food jars as well as the adventure flask set, water jugs, and more on tap for Cyber Monday. They make for great gifts that can last a lifetime or even some notable stocking stuffers for the adventurous. Head below for a closer look at the Stanley Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon Stanley Cyber Monday deals:

As we mentioned above, you’ll also find a host of the popular Hydro Flask water bottles and travel mugs marked down alongside these rare YETI deals. Just be sure to swing by our now live 2022 Cyber Monday deal hub for a closer look at everything else seeing solid price drops including everything from Apple and Google gear to Amazon smart speakers, and much more. 

Stanley Adventure Shot Glass Flask Set features:

  • COMPLETE SHOT SET: Toast to adventure wherever you are. This set comes with 4 (2oz) stainless-steel shot glasses, 1 (8oz) hip flask, and a metal carrying case. Uplift your spirits with a shot of spirit at the tailgate, beach, or in the woods.
  • LEGENDARY STANLEY QUALITY: Never have to worry about fragility. We’ve crafted the travel shot glasses, liquor flask, and carry case using stainless steel to withstand all adventures. An integrated lanyard means no more losing your flask’s cap.
  • GREAT GIFT IDEA: Looking for the best gifts for outdoorsmen? A Father’s Day, Christmas, or birthday gift for the man that loves his liquor and the great outdoors in equal measure? Look no further than the Stanley flask and shot set.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Stanley

Cyber Monday 2022

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

HyperX Cyber Monday deals: Alloy Origins 60% Mechanical...
ESR MagSafe stands, chargers, iPad keyboard case, stylu...
Save $499 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pr...
Plugable’s new 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub for Mac s...
Fly with Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Contro...
Rad Power Bikes takes up to $500 off popular e-bikes in...
Pad & Quill Cyber Monday up to 40% off Apple Watch...
Save hundreds on Citizen Star Wars watches for Cyber Mo...
Load more...
Show More Comments