ASUS’ ROG Strix Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router falls 20% to its new all-time low of $170, more from $12

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering a selection of Wi-Fi 6 Networking equipment from TP-Link, NETGEAR, ASUS, and more starting from $12. Leading the way here is the ASUS ROG Strix AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $169.99 shipped. Normally going for $212, this 20% discount, or solid $42 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen. As ASUS puts it, this router is “built to win” with its dedicated gaming Ethernet port which will give priority internet traffic to whatever device is connected to ensure the lowest latency and most stable speed. VPN Fusion also allows the router to direct all internet traffic, except games, through a VPN for privacy while not impacting any game session with added latency and slower speeds. Another benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. Head below for more networking deals.

More networking deals:

Looking to upgrade your smart home system this holiday season? We’re currently tracking deals on TP-Link’s Kasa gear with deals starting from $10. You’ll find smart lights, plus, and more within this Cyber Monday deal with everything working with Alexa and Assistant setups. After checking out these deals, be sure to swing by our Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest offers rounded up in one place.

ASUS ROG Strix AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Get the competitive edge with ROG Strix GS-AX5400, a WiFi 6 gaming router that gives you the fastest, smoothest WiFi gaming connections ever. With ultrafast WiFi speeds up to 5400 Mbps, it’s ready for the most intense matches, and with fully customizable ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects, it looks great too. If you take gaming seriously, you need the GS-AX5400!

