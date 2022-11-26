TP-Link Kasa early Cyber Monday smart home live from $10: Bulbs, plugs, switches, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeTP-LinkCyber Monday 2022
30% off From $10
TP-Link Kasa Cyber Monday smart home

Joining holiday pricing on the popular Nanoleaf gear, Philips Hue lineup, and more, the Amazon early Cyber Monday sale is also serving up solid offers on TP-Link Kasa smart home gear. Starting from $10, we are now tracking solid price drops across a broad range of the brand’s Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible gear with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking to expand your smart home capabilities or jump in for the first time, you’ll find deals on the no hub-required color and soft white smart bulbs (multi-packs included) as well as light strips, smart outlets, wall switches, indoor cameras, video doorbells, and much more. Head below for a breakdown of the TP-Link Kasa early Cyber Monday smart home deals. 

TP-Link Kasa early Cyber Monday smart lighting deals:

Plus smart switches and more:

You’ll also want to swing by our smart home hub for loads more holiday offers on everything from the Ring Stick Up Cam and Amazon Echo Show Alexa displays to the Govee smart lights and Petcube smart pet cams. Then go dive into our now live Cyber Monday 2022 deal hub for everything else. 

  • Multicolor with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities, Kasa smart’s multicolor light bulb offers endless lighting possibilities; You can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late night study session
  • No hub required, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi light bulb, dximmable connects to your home’s secure Wi-Fi network; No need for a hub or extra equipment; All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa smart app and a Wi-Fi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere
  • Control from anywhere: Control your smart light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the free Kasa smart app (iOS, Android); Dim, turn on or off or change the colors of your light bulb remotely at your fingertips

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link Cyber Monday 2022

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Kate Spade Black Friday takes 50% off sitewide: Handbag...
Organize your garage with two FlexiMount storage shelve...
Save 50% on HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk...
Adorable Squishmallows, GUND, and TeeTurtle plushies no...
Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO with dual 100W USB-C s...
ASICS Cyber Deals are live! Save 30% off sitewide with ...
Optoma’s regularly $1,790 UHD55 4K Home Theater P...
Amazon early Cyber Monday Kindle sale up to 42% off: Pa...
Load more...
Show More Comments