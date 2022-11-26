TP-Link Kasa early Cyber Monday smart home live from $10: Bulbs, plugs, switches, more

Joining holiday pricing on the popular Nanoleaf gear, Philips Hue lineup, and more, the Amazon early Cyber Monday sale is also serving up solid offers on TP-Link Kasa smart home gear. Starting from $10, we are now tracking solid price drops across a broad range of the brand’s Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible gear with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Whether you’re looking to expand your smart home capabilities or jump in for the first time, you’ll find deals on the no hub-required color and soft white smart bulbs (multi-packs included) as well as light strips, smart outlets, wall switches, indoor cameras, video doorbells, and much more. Head below for a breakdown of the TP-Link Kasa early Cyber Monday smart home deals.

TP-Link Kasa early Cyber Monday smart lighting deals:

Plus smart switches and more:

TP-Link Kasa Color Smart Bulb features:

Multicolor with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities, Kasa smart’s multicolor light bulb offers endless lighting possibilities; You can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late night study session

No hub required, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi light bulb, dximmable connects to your home’s secure Wi-Fi network; No need for a hub or extra equipment; All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa smart app and a Wi-Fi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere

Control from anywhere: Control your smart light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the free Kasa smart app (iOS, Android); Dim, turn on or off or change the colors of your light bulb remotely at your fingertips

