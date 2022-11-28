Cyber Monday magazines with titles from just over $3.50/yr.: Forbes, GQ, Dwell, more

The annual DiscountMags Cyber Monday magazine deals are now in full swing. After seeing some solid offers for Black Friday over the weekend, DiscountMags has now moved over to its Cyber Monday event dishing up even lower deals on multi-title bundles. The deals start from $4.50 – already a notable price for many of the titles that rarely drop to $5 – but things get even more affordable with every magazine you add to your bundle. You’ll find everything from Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, and Food and Wine to Architectural Digest, Dwell, Men’s/Women’s Health, Forbes, GQ, Esquire, Golf Digest, and much more. Every magazine in your bundle ships free to your door for the entire year, there is no sales tax, and DiscountMags won’t renew your subscriptions if you don’t want it to. Head below for more details on the Cyber Monday magazine deals.

Cyber Monday magazine deals

While you will find a host of Cyber Monday magazine deals at Amazon, including Wired at $8 (not available from DiscountMags this year), just about every single title you’ll find in the DiscountMags sale is at an even better price and will drop significantly lower in larger bundles.

The sales works as follows: Add any two titles to your cart for $9, four for $17, six for $24, or eight for $30. That’s $4.50 a pop and dropping all the way down to $3.75 each in the largest bundle – yielding some of the best prices of the year on many of the most popular titles. Eight titles might seem like a lot, and it is, but you can also choose to send them to any address you would like with an optional note as well, which might come in handy for remote gift options over the holidays.

Browse through the entire collection of DiscountMags Cyber Monday magazine deals. It’s hard to go wrong considering all of the most popular titles are at solid prices here, but some real standouts that rarely drop this low include options like Architectural Digest, Dwell, and Forbes. The latter of which sells for more than double the price at Amazon right now.

Prefer to do your reading digitally? Check out all of these iPad holiday deals as well as the offers now live on Amazon’s Kindle lineup, including the new Kindle Scribe model.

Forbes magazine features:

Forbes focuses on top management and those aspiring to positions of corporate leadership in business. This insider publication features information on successful companies and individuals, industries, marketing, law, taxes, technology, computers, communications, investments and management performance.

