Take notes on Amazon’s all-new Kindle Scribe reader with very first deal, buy 2 save $40

As part of its early Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering the very chance to save on its brand new Kindle Scribe. Transforming the Kindle lineup as we have always known it, Amazon took to the stage back in September to unveil the new Kindle Scribe – its most feature-packed reader to date. Regularly $339.99 shipped, you can now knock $40 off your purchase when adding two of them to your cart for the very first deal we have tracked. That includes both the base model or the variant with the premium pen (you can buy two of the same or mix and match to redeem the discount at checkout). The Kindle Scribe is set to officially launch on November 30, 2022.

Delivering the “the world’s first 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Pen,” Kindle Scribe lets you take notes alongside million of titles in the Kindle store. Users can handwrite thoughts on virtual sticky notes, create “notebooks, journals, and lists – choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.” That’s on top of USB-C charging and all of the usual Kindle features like adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting front light, and larger font sizes for a personalized reading and writing experience. Get an even closer look in our launch coverage right here. More details below.

If the Kindle Scribe isn’t a compelling proposition for you, the more traditional versions, including the first deal on the all-new 2022 model, are now on sale for Black Friday at up to 42% off. You can browse through all of the other discounted models in our deal coverage.

The Amazon gear deals don’t stop there right now. Echo speakers, smart home, Fire tablets, and more are all seeing holiday pricing right now:

Kindle Scribe features:

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen.

Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Basic Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.

Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

