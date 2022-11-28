Upgrade your office for Cyber Monday with Flexispot’s 55- by 28-inch standing desk at $350

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Flexispot’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of its standing desks and other office accessories on sale from $42 shipped. Our top pick is the 55×28 Classic 3-stage Motorized Standing Desk for $349.99. Down from its normal going rate of $500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This desk will help make your office setup more organized and ergonomic. The top is 55 by 28 inches and comes as a solid slab to deliver a seamless surface all the way across. There are dual motors that have the ability to lift up to 220 pounds in total, which should support just about anything you’d want to set on top of it. There’s also the ability to program three different desk heights so you can quickly convert the desk from sitting to standing with accuracy on how tall or short you want it. Check out Amazon for all the other standing desk deals then keep reading for more.

With your $150 in savings, it might be time to pick up a new chair for your office. Staying on the more budget-friendly side of the spectrum, you’ll find this office chair is a great choice all around. It’s more of a standard design and is similar to something you’d find in an office building, making it a great option all around. Coming in at just $55 shipped on Amazon, it even leaves an additional $90 in your pocket after today’s lead deal is factored in.

Keep a reusable smart Rocketbook on your desk to take notes with this holiday season. Deals start at $16.50 for Cyber Monday and Rocketbook normally goes for $37. It’s a uniquely designed notebook that lets you write, capture, erase, and repeat so you don’t have to worry about storing old notebooks in the closet any more.

Flexispot Motorized Standing Desk features:

Unlike most standard standing desks that are spliced together with 2 or more pieces, our 55” x 28” desktop is a solid slab, which offers a smoother seamless surface and increased comfortable. Compare with 2 stages lift system, 3 stages standing desk has a 30% wider range of lifting space, from 24.4” to 50”. No matter 3’2” kid or 6’5” adult, you could adjust the height of your desk to suit them.

