Reusable smart Rocketbooks last for years from $16.50 for Cyber Monday (Reg. $37)

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering solid discounts on the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook from $16.32. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $37, a series of colorways we don’t often see on sale are now sitting at new all-time lows on Amazon. This is the 8.5- by 11-inch model with the same reusable pages and smart functionality we have come to know and love from the brand. You can beam all of your handwritten notes to your cloud service or email of choice before wiping it clean to start from scratch. This model also includes typical notebook pages as well as templates for calendar and to-do lists on top of the included Pilot Frixion pen and microfiber cloth. Check out the new pro model that just launched and head below for more details.

If the smart models above aren’t what you’re after, there are loads of standard edition notebook solutions marked down for Cyber Monday at Amazon right now. You’ll find various models starting at around $5, many of which deliver that vintage-style treatment with the hardcover and elastic closure/bookmark.

Or forget all that and check out the very first deal on Amazon’s brand new Kindle Scribe reader and digital notetaker before you dive into all of the now live, Apple Pencil-ready iPad deals below:

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Notebook features:

No more wasting paper – this 42 page notebook has 7 different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over

42 pages include task list, weekly planner, monthly calendar, OKR goal template, idea list, dot-grid, and lined pages

