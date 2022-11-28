Nike Cyber Monday Sale offers extra 25% off your purchase: Air Force, Dri-FIT, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
60% off + 25% off
Nike Father's Day Guide

The Nike Cyber Monday Sale is live with up to 60% off thousands of styles and an extra 25% off your purchase with code CYBER at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the best-selling men’s Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $82 and originally sold for $110. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. The all-white or black design looks clean and has a rubber outsole that helps to promote all-day traction. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nike customers and this style would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Reusable smart Rocketbooks last for years from $16.50 f...
Skagen/Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatches fall to new lo...
Rare OLIGHT Cyber Monday deals: Baton3 $70, Seeker 3 Pr...
Cyber Monday Mac and iOS app deals: Pro Camera, iMPC Pr...
Southern Tide Cyber Monday takes 25% off sitewide + 30%...
Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooters no...
Cyber Monday game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope...
Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks see ...
Load more...
Show More Comments