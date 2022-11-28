Nike Cyber Monday Sale offers extra 25% off your purchase: Air Force, Dri-FIT, more

The Nike Cyber Monday Sale is live with up to 60% off thousands of styles and an extra 25% off your purchase with code CYBER at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the best-selling men’s Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $82 and originally sold for $110. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. The all-white or black design looks clean and has a rubber outsole that helps to promote all-day traction. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nike customers and this style would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Waffle Debut Sneakers $41 (Orig. $75)
- Therma-FIT Fitness Full-Zip $49 (Orig. $65)
- React Phantom Run Flyknit Shoes $59 (Orig. $140)
- Dri-FIT ADV Tiger Woods Golf Polo $71 (Orig. $95)
- Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers $82 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoes $97 (Orig. $130)
- Air Max Axis Sneakers $56 (Orig. $75)
- Air Max SC Sneakers $52 (Orig. $80)
- Court Vision Low Next Nature $48 (Orig. $64)
- React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 $105 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!