Nike Cyber Monday Sale offers extra 25% off your purchase: Air Force, Dri-FIT, more

The Nike Cyber Monday Sale is live with up to 60% off thousands of styles and an extra 25% off your purchase with code CYBER at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the best-selling men’s Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers that are currently marked down to $82 and originally sold for $110. These sneakers are great for everyday wear and pair nicely with jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. The all-white or black design looks clean and has a rubber outsole that helps to promote all-day traction. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nike customers and this style would make a fantastic holiday gift idea. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

