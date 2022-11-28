Southern Tide Cyber Monday takes 25% off sitewide + 30% off pullovers, sport shirts, more

Ali Smith
Southern Tide’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 25% off sitewide and 30% off pullovers, sweaters, sports shirts, and more. Discount is applied at checkout Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Hucksley Quilted Vest for men that’s marked down to $103 and originally sold for $138. This vest is available in three fun color options and features a quilted shoulder design that elevates your look. It also has a four-way stretch, which is great for sports and two zippered pockets as well. It also looks nice over t-shirts, sport-shirts, sweaters, pullovers, and more. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering up to 60% off thousands of styles and an extra 25% off your purchase.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
