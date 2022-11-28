Southern Tide Cyber Monday takes 25% off sitewide + 30% off pullovers, sport shirts, more

Southern Tide’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 25% off sitewide and 30% off pullovers, sweaters, sports shirts, and more. Discount is applied at checkout Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Hucksley Quilted Vest for men that’s marked down to $103 and originally sold for $138. This vest is available in three fun color options and features a quilted shoulder design that elevates your look. It also has a four-way stretch, which is great for sports and two zippered pockets as well. It also looks nice over t-shirts, sport-shirts, sweaters, pullovers, and more. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Glades Plaid Flannel Sport Shirt $95 (Orig. $135)
- Bailer Jade Quarter Zip Sweater $91 (Orig. $130)
- Ellison Quilted Heather Plaid Overshirt $95 (Orig. $135)
- Rutland Heather Reversible Quarter Snap Pullover $97 (Orig. $138)
- Hucksley Quilted Vest $103 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Makenzie Heather Quilted Pullover $97 (Orig. $138)
- Pinedrop Plaid Lounge Set $69 (Orig. $98)
- Sadie Heather Split Neck Tunic $83 (Orig. $118)
- Aveiro Striped Performance Skort $55 (Orig. $88)
- Miranda Heather Striped Hoodie $96 (Orig. $128)
- …and even more deals…
