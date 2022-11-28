Southern Tide Cyber Monday takes 25% off sitewide + 30% off pullovers, sport shirts, more

Southern Tide’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 25% off sitewide and 30% off pullovers, sweaters, sports shirts, and more. Discount is applied at checkout Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Hucksley Quilted Vest for men that’s marked down to $103 and originally sold for $138. This vest is available in three fun color options and features a quilted shoulder design that elevates your look. It also has a four-way stretch, which is great for sports and two zippered pockets as well. It also looks nice over t-shirts, sport-shirts, sweaters, pullovers, and more. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Cyber Monday Sale that’s offering up to 60% off thousands of styles and an extra 25% off your purchase.

