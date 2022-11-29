Celestron’s Smartphone App-Enabled StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ Telescope falls to low of $150

Amazon is now offering the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ Smartphone App-Enabled Telescope for $149.99 shipped. Normally going for $230, this 35% discount, or solid $80 price drop marks a new all-time low and is among the first substantial discounts to date. This deal is matched over at B&H today only as part of its DealZone. The StarSense lineup of telescopes from Celestron aims to simplify the experience of observing the night sky with your phone being used to guide you to targets using the StarSense Explorer app. For those who like more specific details, this telescope uses a primary 114mm f/9 mirror with a focal length of 1000mm for observing deep-sky objects with the manual alt-azimuth mount supporting the telescope, plus you get a 25mm eyepiece which is best for DSOs, planets, and the moon, and a 10mm eyepiece which is best for detailed views of the Lunar surface and planetary details. I have used this StarSense system before and can say it works surprisingly well. Head below for more.

While you’re out enjoying the upcoming cool fall nights, why not spend some time looking at the surface of the Moon? Celestron has its Moon Filter Kit for $47.50 which comes with four filters that will help in making the details of the craters pop. In total, there are three Neutral Density filters that reduce the amount of light that passes into the eyepiece by 13, 25, and 50% depending on which one you choose, and that decision will be based on your local lighting and light pollution conditions. The fourth filter included in this set is a Moon and Sky Glow filter that will help fight light pollution and the intensity of the light coming from the Moon to increase the contrast.

This telescope is a great camping companion, so it may be worth a look if you’re planning any expeditions soon. We’re also tracking the Smith & Wesson S.W.A.T. 3.5-inch folding pocket knife at $35, the lowest 2022 price we’ve seen so far. The blade itself is comprised of 4034 black oxide high carbon stainless steel to hold its edge and there’s a matching black aluminum handle as well. Plus, the liner lock will ensure that your blade stays deployed.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ Telescope features:

UNLEASH THE POWER OF YOUR SMARTPHONE: Let your iPhone or Android phone take you on a guided tour of the night sky—no telescope experience required. Just follow the arrows to locate stars, planets & more!

PATENTED STARSENSE SKY RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY: This one-of-a-kind telescope uses patented, award-winning StarSense sky recognition technology and your smartphone to analyze star patterns overhead and calculate its position in real time.

HIGH-QUALITY 114MM NEWTONIAN REFLECTOR: The 4.5″ primary mirror features highly reflective coatings and enough light gathering ability to view craters on the Moon, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and deep sky objects like the Orion Nebula.

