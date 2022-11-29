Colgate 1-day sale at Amazon from $4.50: Electric toothbrushes, stocking stuffers, more

Update: Amazon is now offering the Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited Electric Toothbrush with two brush heads for $46.49 shipped. Regularly $100, this is deal undercuts the $60 Black Friday price to deliver a new all-time low. The Oral-B iO3 Limited Electric Toothbrush ships with an Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Head, the Gentle Care Replacement Brush Head, a travel refill holder, travel case, and the charger.

Today only, as part of its Epic Holiday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 57% off a range of Colgate electric toothbrushes and teeth whitening kits. If you missed out or didn’t dive into the Black Friday Oral-B offers, worry not, the Colgate hum electric toothbrushes are actually more affordable and are even more so today. The hum by Colgate Smart Rhythm Sonic Toothbrush Kit, for example, is now down at $17.48 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low we tracked for a brief time last week and is at the best price we can find. This modern-looking design delivers a traditional electric toothbrush experience with a built-in timer that “pulses every 30 seconds to help you stick with it” alongside two customizable vibration levels. It runs on a pair of AAAs with 90 day battery life and connects to the hum to “track the frequency and duration of your brushing.” Head below or more holiday Colgate deals.

You can browse through the rest of the Colgate holiday deals on this landing page. Ranging from teeth whitening sets starting at $17.50 to rechargeable toothbrush kits, you’ll also find a range of Colgate mouthwash packs, brushes for the kids, and replacement brush heads. The deals start from $4.50 Prime shipped and everything is waiting for you right here.

While we are talking personal care deals, we are still tracking some particularly notable offers on the Philips OneBlade shavers. These popular solutions come in a range of models, but you can lock-in the entry-level variant for just $24 right now if you’re quick. Over in our Black Friday roundup, you’ll still find the Philips Norelco OneBlade Shaver marked down to one of the best prices ever.

Colgate hum Smart Sonic Toothbrush Kit features:

Sonic toothbrush that’s sleek, ergonomic, and expertly designed with powerful sonic vibrations that clean better

Get a better clean that’s gentle on gums with 30,000 sonic vibrations per minute and floss-tip bristles

hum Smart Rhythm battery toothbrush seamlessly syncs with an app, and together they track the frequency and duration of your brushing

2-minute built-in timer pulses every 30 seconds to help you stick with it while 2 vibration levels (normal, sensitive) let you customize to your brushing

This smart battery toothbrush comes with 2 AAA batteries and has a 90 day battery life

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!