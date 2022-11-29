Crescent’s 180-piece tool set with case includes 72-tooth ratchets at new low of $77 (Reg. $132)

Amazon is offering the Crescent 180-piece Tool Set with Case for $76.82 shipped. Down from $132 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Crescent’s professional tool set features the brand’s newly-designed 72-tooth quick release ratchet so it can help remove bolts or nuts even in tight spaces. In the molded case, you’ll find a total of 180 tools ranging from wrenches to ratchets, screwdrivers, bits, Allen wrenches, and more. It also has both shallow and deep SAE/metric 6-point sockets with stamped size markings so you can easily tackle a multitude of projects. Plus, the case we mentioned earlier is quite slim so you can keep this tool kit in your car without it taking up tons of room. Keep reading for more.

For simple repairs, we recommend checking out the Klein Tools 11-in-1 Screwdriver for $15 on Amazon. At a much more affordable price than today’s lead deal, this screwdriver packs 11 different functions in one. Sure, it doesn’t include a ratchet or sockets, but this will become an indispensable tool in your kit thanks to its extreme versatility and compact nature.

Don’t forget to check out the Dremel 4300 Rotary Tool Kit that’s down to a 2022 low of $100. Dremel rotary tools actually have quite a few uses in your DIY toolkit. The cutoff wheel can help when trimming up projects and the sanding disks are great for getting in tight places where normal sandpaper doesn’t fit.

Crescent 180-piece Tool Set features:

This Crescent general purpose mechanic’s tool set contains a carefully selected assortment of professional tools for industrial jobs. It includes full polish chrome sockets and combination wrenches made from chrome alloy steel with stamped size markings for easy identification. The sets ratchets feature a new Crescent 72 tooth quick release design for the optimum balance of strength, speed and access. Also, included in the CTK180-07 set is a Crescent branded original adjustable wrench, professional dipped handle long nose pliers & diagonal pliers, SAE & Metric hex keys with caddie holders, ergonomic molded handle Phillips & Slotted screwdrivers, and an ergonomic molded handle bit driver with bits covering the most common application sizes in Phillips, Pozidriv, Slotted, Hex, Square, Torx, & Tamper-Proof Torx . The set comes packed in a heavy duty durable blow-molded case with a designated spot for each tool, heavy duty latches on top and bottom of case, and large handle for easy transport. Crescent – trusted by the trades to provide quality tools since 1907.

