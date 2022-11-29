Energizer’s X1500 LED Camping Lantern 2-pack falls 35% to second-best price of $19.50

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Energizer X1500 LED Camping Lanterns for $19.42 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally listed for $30, this 35% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $4 of the all-time low. Each lantern is capable of outputting 1500 lumens to light up your campsite, or your home during a power outage. You will need three D batteries per lantern, none of which are included. When set to high mode, the lanterns can output 1500 lumens with a battery life of 5 hours. Low mode outputs 150 lumens and nets you 70 hours. With its IPX4 rating, the Energizer LED lantern can handle splashes it may encounter while camping in the elements. The cap can be removed and the unit hung upside-down to provide 360 degrees of lighting. Head below for more.

If you’re tight on cash and don’t need to have a pair of lanterns, you can grab a single Energizer LED Camping Lantern for $9.50. This model is powered by three AA batteries, which are not included, and casts up to 350 lumens for up to 9 hours. The shatterproof design can withstand impacts up to three feet and features IPX4 water resistance. The low light mode will increase the battery life here by up to 11 hours. There is also a convenient handle for carrying the lantern around and a hook on the bottom for hanging the light around your campsite.

If you’re working on a camping kit for the fall and winter weekends, you may also be interested in adding the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ App-Enabled Telescope for the low price of $150. The StarSense lineup of telescopes from Celestron aims to simplify the experience of observing the night sky with your phone being used to guide you to targets using the StarSense Explorer app.

