KitchenAid’s 13-cup food processor is perfect for holiday meal prep at new low of $85 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 13-cup Food Processor for $85.28 shipped. Down from a $199 original rate and $170 normal going price lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at $75 below our last mention from August. Ready to tackle a wide range of cooking tasks, this food processor has a large 13-cup container to help chop enough food for the entire family in one go. It features an all-in-one storage solution which helps keep things neat and tidy when not in use. The snap-and-go bowl features a twist-free, one-click assembly and latched lid. Plus, the 3-in-1 feed tube lets you process a wide range of ingredient shapes and sizes. With the included accessories, you’ll be able to chop, shred, or slice through just about anything. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the 13-cup capacity or any of the premium features found above, then consider picking up this 3-cup Cuisinart food processor that’s available for $40 at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t hold 13 cups of food and there aren’t functions like onboard storage or the adjustable slicing disc. But, at the same time, it takes up much less overall room and is a great choice for those on tighter budgets.

Don’t forget that Breville’s elegant Select Luxe toaster is on sale for an Amazon low of $99 right now. It’s normally $80, and this marks the best price that we’ve tracked there. Then, you’ll want to swing by our home goods guide for all the other kitchen upgrade deals that we’ve tracked down over the past few weeks before you have to cook for the holidays next month.

KitchenAid Food Processor feature:

Easily tackle tough chopping, shredding and kneading tasks with a powerful motor and durable blades. It’s easier than ever to elevate all of your everyday meals with all of the functions it has to offer. Chop, shred, precision slice, knead, mix and puree everything from fresh veggies to cheeses, doughs, sauces, salsa and so much more. The 3-in-1 feed tube reduces prep time, allowing you to process a variety of ingredient shapes and sizes – tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes and more. In addition to being easy to use, all of the accessories fit nice and neat in the included storage caddy, which nestles directly inside the 13 cup bowl.

