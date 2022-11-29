Breville’s regularly $180 elegant Select Luxe toaster drops to Amazon low at $99, more

Amazon is now offering the Breville Toast Select Luxe in the Black Truffle color for $98.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $81 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we have tracked on any colorway. There are certainly more affordable toasters out there, but this one delivers a particularly elegant look to your countertop with a retro style design, hits of stainless steel, and a modern-retro approach all around. This is a two-slice toaster that “adjusts the toasting time for different breads and allows you to monitor your progress using the LED indicator.” Features like “Lift & Look” and “A Bit More” join six preset bread-type settings for whole wheat, white, bagel, waffles, pastries, and english muffin alongside a variable brewing control. More deals and details below.

As we mentioned above, you’re certainly paying a premium for the elegant design on the Breville Luxe model. If a more standard issue stainless steel variant will do the trick, you can lock in this GE model for $40 or check out this 4-slice Elite Gourmet variant while it’s marked down to $25.50 shipped. Regularly up to $30, this is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. Clearly not as luxurious a choice, but it will certainly get the job done and for a whole lot less. “This kitchen toaster features 6 variable toast shade settings to let you create light, medium, or crispy bread in minutes.”

You’ll find some notable hangover Cyber Monday price drops in our home goods guide as well including Govee’s regularly $90 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer at $50 and Ninja’s Speedi at $160. The latter of which delivers a multi-cooker experience with the ability to cook and air fry entire meals in just 15 minutes flat. Get a closer look right here.

Breville Toast Select Luxe features:

The Breville Toast Select Luxe is a 2 slice toaster that adjusts the toasting time for different breads and allows you to monitor your progress using the LED indicator; Use ‘Lift & Look’ and ‘A Bit More’ to check on your toast or extend the toasting cycle

6 PRESET TOAST TYPES: Select the time or choose from 6 bread settings of your choice – Whole Wheat, White, Bagel, Waffles, Pastries and English Muffin, and the toaster will automatically adjust the toasting time

COMPACT 2 SLICE CAPACITY: The toaster features a 2 slice capacity and has wider slots to meet the demands of larger artisanal bread, thick bagels and dense pastries

VARIABLE BROWNING CONTROL: The Breville Toast Select Luxe Toaster lets you toast to your ideal brownness and monitor progress with the LED indicator so you know how much longer the toasting cycle has left to run

