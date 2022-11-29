L.L. Bean cuts a rare extra 10% off your purchase: Outerwear, boots, more

L.L. Bean is offering an extra 10% off your purchase, including clearance and its best-selling boots, with promo code WONDER10 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Mountain Classic Puffer Jacket that’s marked down to $63 and originally sold for $99. The exterior of this jacket features a weather-resistant polyester that resists water and rain. It also has an 80-gram ColdShield design to help keep you warm and the material is highly-packable, making it a nice option to travel with. You can choose from a bright orange or blue color option and with over 600 positive reviews from L.L. Bean customers, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

