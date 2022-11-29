Score a 2022 LG 50-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K TV at the $367 Amazon low (Reg. $550), more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG 50-inch Class NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $367.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon earlier this spring at $577, fetches a regular $550 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $370 right now, and is now at a new all-time low. You’ll also find the larger 75-inch model at $899.99 shipped, a new Amazon low down from the regular $1,100. It might not be one of the brand’s pricey OLED models that are still on sale from Cyber Monday, but it is a particularly affordable way to score a 2022 model 50-inch LG panel. The a5 Gen 5 AI Processor is joined by a game optimizer mode alongside Google Assistant/Alexa voice command action and support for Apple HomeKit gear. It also works alongside Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming protocol and features three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB ports, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi. More details below.

LG 50-inch Class NanoCell Smart 4K TV features:

Transform your world with over a billion bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display. Color your world with over a billion colors for a lifelike picture that makes it look like you’re there. Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K. Make it the best gaming experience by quickly adjusting all your game settings in one location. Customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family.

