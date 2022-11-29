Vention 5-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K30 HDMI and USB 3.0 ports back returns to low of $10 (50% off)

Vention Official Store (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Made to bring back crucial ports to computers or tablets which only have USB-C, Vention’s hub delivers three USB 3.0 ports, a 4K30 HDMI output, and 100W USB-C charging passthrough. If you’ve been missing the ability to plug in things like printers, mice/keyboards, or anything else, then this hub will solve that problem through a single cable. Plus, the inclusion of 4K30 HDMI output means you can even use two monitors with something like a MacBook Air, making it even more versatile. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget but still need to adapt USB-A to USB-C? Well, nonda’s 2-pack of dongles does just that for only $8 at Amazon right now. Coming in at $4 each, these budget-focused adapters are perfect for leaving on printer cables, wireless mouse dongles, or anything else that really just needs to be converted from USB-A to USB-C.

Use this hub with your brand-new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. It’s on sale for $999, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and a return to the all-time low at Amazon. With Thunderbolt 4 support, you’ll be able use the hub above as well as quite a few other peripherals. Then, swing by our Apple guide for ways to save on other on-the-go work gear.

Vention USB-C Hub features:

Equipped with 4K HDMI output, 100W PD and 3 USB 3.0 ports, the VENTION USB C Adapter Hub converts a single port into 5 ports for easy multitasking and increased productivity, giving you Stylish workspace. Small but mighty. The perfect solution for port-constrained devices. Plug and play, no drivers required. Mirror or Extend your screen via the HDMI port and directly stream a clear video image and authentic audio up to 4K @ 30Hz to external display without motion blur and noise. Perfect for presentations, games, videos.4K@30Hz fits your daily needs sufficiently. For videos and work, their picture clarity, coloring, and sharpness (resolution) are identical.The only difference is that higher refreshing rate deals with super-fast motion games relatively better.

