Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to all-time low at $100 off via Amazon

After originally going on sale at the start of Thanksgiving Week before quickly selling out, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now back at the all-time low. Courtesy of Amazon, the latest flagship addition to the iPadOS lineup is now down to $999 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration. That amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $1,099 price tag and delivers a match of the all-time low for only the second time. Today’s offer is only the third discount since launching earlier this fall, too.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

If you don’t need to go with Apple’s latest and would prefer to just save even more cash, its previous-generation flagship iPad Pro is also on sale right now. Delivering even deeper discounts, ditching the newer model means you can score a 12.9-inch M1 iPadOS experience starting at just $800. That’s an extra $199 in savings from the lead deal, arriving with much of the same Liquid Retina display, Thunderbolt connectivity, and flagship feature set.

Then be sure to check out our Apple guide for all of the other best discounts live this week. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have now both come and gone, but some of the holiday-worthy savings are still around for those who couldn’t decide whether to lock-in some new gear or not. We break down everything that’s still live right here.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

