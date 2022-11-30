Amazon Zippo Cyber Week sale from $5.50: Gooseneck lighters, adult stocking stuffers, more

Amazon is now running a notable Zippo Cyber Week sale with deep deals on the brand’s classic lighters, torches, accessories, and more. One notable offer has the Zippo Flex Neck Utility Lighter starting from $13.42 in silver (or slightly more in black) with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22, it has more recently been sitting in the $17 range and is now back down to the 2022 Amazon low. While this model clearly doesn’t feature the classic Zippo form-factor, it is a notable option for lighting the wood fireplace and candles over the holidays (among other things). It boasts a “durable” metal construction, wind-resistant flame technology, an adjustable flame strength dial, and a child-safety lock button. The flexible neck can also come in handy for reaching into candle holders and the like as well. Head below for more Zippo Cyber Week deals.

Amazon’s Zippo Cyber Week sale is loaded with price drops on the brand’s classic metal flip lighters – there are several pages worth of different designs, from brass and matte colors to chrome and much more. You’ll also find accessories, like cases and flasks, some of which can make for notable adult stocking stuffers, with deals starting from just under $5.50 Prime shipped. Browse through everything right here.

Some other utilitarian stocking stuffer deals for under $10 come by way of the Slice Amazon sale. The brand makes loads of mini box cutters, scraper blades, and knives for around the kitchen and for DIY/craft projects with deals starting from $7.50 Prime shipped. Now up to 40% off, you can browse through the sale right here and be sure to swing by our tools deal hub for even more.

Zippo Flex Neck Utility Lighter features:

Durable metal construction

Wind resistant dual flame technology

Adjustable flame dial, flexible neck

Patented child resistant safety button

Fuel: Zippo premium butane (sold separately)

