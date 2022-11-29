Slice box cutters, DIY knives, more make for great stocking stuffers from $7.50 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon has launched a wide-ranging sale on the Slice safety knives, box cutters, retractable scalpels, and more. These can be handy for opening packages, DIY projects, things around the kitchen, and general use around the house, with one standout being the Slice Mini Box Cutter. The regularly $10 cutter is now down at $8.20 with free shipping for Prime members. That’s nearly 20% off, the best we have tracked on Amazon this year, and the lowest we can find. Delivering a ceramic, safety-focused blade, it “cuts thin materials effectively while safeguarding fingers with our signature finger-friendly edge.” Supporting left- and right-handed use, it also has a rubberized grip and magnetic build so you can keep it up on the fridge if you want. Head below for more Slice holiday deals.

You can browse through the rest of the Slice holiday deals at Amazon right here. Starting from $7.50 Prime shipped, you’ll find a range of other options including more substantial box cutters, pen knives, scrapers, rotary scissors, extra blades, and more. Some of this gear can also make for great stocking stuffers at this time of year as well.

But if you have your eye on more of an adventure-grade and robust solution, we have deals on those too. We are still tracking a series of Kershaw’s folding pocket knives on sale from $14 as well as this Smith & Wesson S.W.A.T. 3.5-inch folding model at the best price of the year. Just be sure to swing by our tools deal hub for more DIY gear as well.

Slice Mini Box Cutter features:

SLICE HAS SOLD OVER 10 MILLION UNITS: One of Slice’s Best Sellers for 10 Years! Over a Million Units Sold, which means a Million Hands have safely cut and opened all different types of packaging.

PERFECT FOR: Opening dog food, sugar, rice, and flour, Cutting packing tape, cardboard and plastic containers. Slicing food packaging, wallpaper for DIY projects

THE POWER OF ZIRCONIUM OXIDE CERAMIC BLADE – NEVER RUSTS: Ceramic blade cuts thin materials effectively while safeguarding fingers with our signature finger-friendly edge. Lasts 11x Longer than Metal.

DESIGNED WITH EASE IN MIND: Use Left or Right Handed + a Rubberized Non-Slip Grip and Magnetic to keep handy on the fridge or workshop bench. (Manual Recommended for Home Users)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!