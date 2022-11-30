Chefman’s Indoor Air Fryer Grill drops to Amazon all-time low at $99 today (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer Grill for $99 shipped. Regularly $180 directly from Chefman, this model fetched as much as $200 at Amazon earlier this year and more recently sits in the $140 range. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. While it’s certainly not a Ninja model, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a new indoor air fryer grill from that brand at this price, never mind one with a 7.4-quart capacity like this. It can reach temperatures up to 500-degrees (with an integrated meat thermometer) for year round grilling indoors with a series of one-touch presets “for perfectly cooked chicken, meat, and fish.” From there, you’ll also find built-in air frying action with enough space to cook 2-pounds of chicken wings and even the ability to “bake an 8-inch cake.” Head below for more details.

When it comes to indoor air fryer grills like this, there really aren’t very many options out there at a price this low from a brand we are overly familiar with. Even the smaller Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer that’s currently still selling at the Black Friday price of $136 shipped, down from the regular $200 listings.

If you don’t mind going with smaller refurbished unit, today’s Woot event does have some Ninja multi-cookers and air fry grills on sale from $75 alongside one of the best prices ever on its cold press slow juicer. Typically selling for $130, you can now land one with a Woot warranty at $65 Prime shipped and all of the details you need are waiting right here. Then head over to our home goods hub for more.

Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer Grill features:

BRING THE BBQ INSIDE! Virtually smokeless indoor grill features heavy-duty aluminum grill plate for great grill marks. Heats up to 500˚F with one-touch presets for perfectly cooked chicken, meat, and fish and a flip indicator so you can multitask while your food cooks.

REMOVABLE THERMOMETER PROBE FOR PRECISION COOKING No need to cut into foods to check for doneness! The internal temperature of your food displays on the unit so you can cook the rest of dinner while the main course cooks up just the way you like. The integrated probe works with all five cooking functions.

AIR FRY TO CRISP PERFECTION with little to no oil for healthier eating. Comes with large, nonstick air-fry basket that’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Gives French fries, onions rings, chicken nuggets and wings deep-fried flavor and makes Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, and sweet potatoes amazingly delicious. A removable mesh splatter shield keeps things tidy, too!

