Ninja’s Cold Press Slow Juicer hits best price yet at $60 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $130), more

Joining this morning’s all-time low on the brand’s new espresso and coffee barista system, Woot has now launched a new Ninja refurbished event. This is great chance to score some particularly low prices on the brand’s relatively pricey gear including its Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro Compact Powerful Slow Juicer. Regularly $130 and currently on sale in new condition for $100 at Amazon, you can now score it with a 90-Woot warranty for $59.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but will run you an additional $6 otherwise. This is $5 under our previous refurbished mention and the lowest price we have tracked overall. It features a series of Ninja one-touch programs for a “no-hassle” juicing experience in your own kitchen alongside the brand’s Total Pulp control with three user options: “No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.” You’ll find a 150W motor base here as well as an anti-drip lever that “keeps surfaces clean” and minimizes waste alongside a design that provides operation “3x quieter than leading centrifugal juicers.” Head below for more.

The Woot Ninja refurbished deals don’t stop there though. You’ll also find the brand’s popular ice cream maker, previous-generation coffee makers, indoor grills, and multi-cookers starting from $75 Prime shipped – all of which are well below the new listings and the Black Friday deals that just past.

If you’re in the market for some kitchen upgrades this holiday season or some gifts for the foodies on your list, today has ushered in a series of notable price drops to peruse. Starting with Ninja’s new Espresso and Coffee brewer at the best price ever, we also saw the entry-level, pro-grade Vitamix blender drop back down to within $1 of the lowest price we ever tracked at $100 off the going rate as well as some particularly rare deals on the Moccamaster Technivorm coffee makers starting from $200. The latter of which are detailed right here and there are even more waiting in our home goods guide.

Ninja JC101 Cold Press Slow Juicer features:

Cold Press Technology that produces more juice*, less foam, and brighter colors than leading centrifugal juicers.** *Per pound of produce. **Yield may vary by season.

Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with three interchangeable pulp filters – No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.

With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers.

2 one-touch programs for simple use – Start/Stop and Reverse.

Powerful high-torque motor base rotates auger at low speeds.

