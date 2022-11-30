Add four solar-powered outdoor LED lights to your patio for just $21 at Amazon (40% off)

Bosceos USA (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $20.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $35, this 40% discount is among the best pricing that we’ve seen in the past few months, though it has fell as low as $17 back in September at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to illuminate your outdoor space ahead of friends and family coming over for the holidays, these lights are a great method to do just that since they require zero wiring. That’s right, the built-in solar panel recharges an internal battery so you can mount the lights basically anywhere, so long as there’s semi-decent sun exposure. Plus, there’s motion sensors in all the lights here so each one will only turn on when there’s movement detected. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $15 right now on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Don’t forget that you can light outdoor citronella candles and more with ease by using one of these Zippo lighters that are on sale for Cyber Week. Pricing starts at $5.50, and you’ll find gooseneck lighters, stocking stuffers, and more in the sale. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to upgrade your outdoor space.

Bosceos Outdoor Solar Light features:

Come with a built-in solar powered rechargeable battery, these outdoor solar lights require no extra electricity cost. Adopted monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the conversion rate of our solar motion sensor lights can up to 20.5%. Continuous working time can be up to 8-10 hours at night after being fully charged. (NOTE: The more direct sunshine it got, the longer lasting time at night.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!