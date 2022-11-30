QNAP’s entry-level 2-bay NAS gets you started on the homelab journey at $169 (First discount)

Amazon is offering the QNAP 2-bay NAS (TS-233-US) for $169 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal saves you 15% and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to be your intro into running a NAS at home, this kit from QNAP supports two drives for expanded storage. With 2GB of DDR4 RAM and a quad-core ARM processor, there’s more than enough power here to handle your storage needs. The NAS will function for storing files, media, and more, as well as act as a Time Machine backup for Mac computers and integrate with QNAP’s NetBak replicator software in Windows. Plus, you’ll be able access files from anywhere through MyQNAPCloud. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 6TB NAS-ready hard drive at Amazon for $110. It’s the WD Red drive, which Western Digital has rated for NAS usage with up to 180TB per year workloads, which is far more than the average user pushes through a storage server. I’ve used WD Red drives for nearly a decade and have had very few, if any, fail on me during that time.

Keep your network and NAS online during power outages by picking up a new UPS. Today, we found a selection of UPS batteries on sale from $130 or less, so you won’t want to miss that roundup. Then, swing by our networking guide for other great ways to upgrade your homelab setup.

QNAP 2-bay NAS features:

Run your own personal cloud storage and enjoy easy file access, sharing, and syncing with the TS-233. Designed to enhance collaboration and increase remote work productivity, the TS-233 also features rich multimedia applications and provides a complete home entertainment portal.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!