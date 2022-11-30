CyberPower’s 1,000VA/600W 10-outlet UPS powers your desk at $130 (Reg. $165), more

Woot is offering a selection of CyberPower battery backup units from $130 or less. Shipping is free for Prime members, with other customers being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the 1,000VA/600W CP1000PFCLCD 10-outlet UPS at $129.99. Down from $165 at Amazon, this is the best price that we’ve seen so far this year, making today’s discount a solid time to pick up this battery backup. Ready to keep your entire desk or home media setup powered when the grid goes down, this UPS features 10 outlets. Five of the 110V plugs are on the battery-backup and surge protected, while the other five are just surge protected. The digital LCD panel shows immediate, detailed info on the battery and its power condition, like how long it’ll last if the power goes out, what the current load is, and more. Check out Woot’s landing page for more ways to save then head below for extra info.

On a tighter budget? Well, the AmazonBasics 600VA 8-outlet UPS is a great alternative. While it doesn’t offer as many outlets and it’s around 1/3 the power, it’s perfect for smaller desk setups. Coming in at $75, you’ll save over 42% here from today’s lead deal, while still ensuring your desk and devices are safe from power outages.

For your on-the-go needs, consider picking up one of Anker’s MagSafe power banks, GaN chargers, or something else from the power brand in today’s Cyber Week sale. Pricing starts as low as $9 and there’s several options to choose from here. Then, swing by our home goods guide to find other office essentials like monitor mounts and more.

CyberPower 1,000VA UPS features:

A mini-tower UPS with line interactive topology, the CyberPower PFC Sinewave CP1000PFCLCD provides battery backup (using sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems requiring active PFC power source compatibility.

